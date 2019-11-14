The first images of the ‘Mad About You’ revival (VIDEO)

Paul Reiser was a co-creator of the original ‘Mad About You’ series, broadcast on NBC from 1992 to 1999. — Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 — Hot on the heels of Will & Grace and Fuller House, the sitcom Mad About You is set for a comeback on November 20.

The first images show Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser back in their apartment, 20 years after the end of the original series, which aired from 1992 to 1999 on NBC.

The limited series revival by Spectrum Originals comprises 12 episodes to be released in November and December of this year.

Twenty years after they said their goodbyes, the Buchmans are set to return to small screens in the US. Sony Pictures Entertainment has unveiled the first images of the revival, with Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser reprising their roles as the cult TV couple, Jamie and Paul Buchman.

The revival takes up the story of the duo 20 years later, at a time when their impulsive daughter Mabel has left for university and they are once again alone.

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser are not the only members of the original cast, which also includes Carol Burnett in the role of Theresa Stemple, Jamie’s mother.

The role of the Buchmans’ daughter, Mabel, which was originally played by twins when the character first emerged in the sixth season of the series, and thereafter successively interpreted by Meredith Bishop, Cara DeLizia and Janeane Garofalo, has been attributed to Abby Quinns for the latest offering.

The small-screen comeback will comprise 12 30-minute episodes, six of which will be released on the American Spectrum Originals platform on November 20.

Six more will follow on December 19. As well as taking on her original role as Jamie, Helen Hunt will also co-direct the first episode with Danny Jacobson, one of the creators of the original series, who has been hired as an executive consultant for the new project.

Created in 1992 by Paul Reiser and Danny Jacobson, the sitcom Mad About You, which focused on the daily lives of a young married couple in New York, was a major hit for NBC in the US, and also in other countries. — AFP-Relaxnews