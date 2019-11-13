‘Just a belly’: Radio presenter Feeya Iskandar deletes Instagram snap, addresses pregnancy rumours

The mum of two says she will block followers who ask if she is expecting. — Picture from Instagram/Feeya Iskandar

PETALING JAYA, Nov 13 — Suria FM radio presenter Feeya Iskandar was left puzzled after social media users thought she had a bundle of joy on the way.

It all started when the 29-year-old posted a picture on Instagram and followers got into a tizzy over what they believed was a baby bump.

“It’s so funny. If you have a belly it means you’re pregnant?

“I think people are confused and don’t know the difference between a baby bump and a belly,” she told mStar.

The 29-year-old, who is affectionately known as Cik Piah, said it was normal for mothers to have a protruding belly.

“No time to do sit-ups,” she said with a laugh.

Following a flood of congratulatory messages from social media users, Feeya has since deleted the image.

She then uploaded another picture to clear up any assumptions.

In her follow-up post yesterday, Feeya told fans to stop asking if she was pregnant and said she would block those who did.

Feeya clarified saying she has no plans to have any children for now and plans to spend more time with her two children, aged two and one.

“I deleted that picture because it was so annoying to see people congratulating me.

“The second picture is the right one with the right posture which lets me prove to followers that I’m not pregnant — if I am, it’s impossible to hide my belly.

“For the time being, I’m not planning to become pregnant. My children are really close, I want to focus on them,” she said.