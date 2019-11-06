Singer Joey Yung apologises for face mask blunder, says 'never supported Hong Kong’s independence'

Hong Kong singer Joey Yung has apologised over her 'blunder' for a selfie wearing a face mask. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ yungchoyee

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Hong Kong singer Joey Yung has apologised over a picture of her donning a face mask deemed as supporting protests in the island state.

In a statement issued through her official Instagram account on yesterday, Yung described the photo as innocent and merely to keep her fans updated.

“It did not cross my mind that a photo that was taken for fun could lead to the current controversy.

"For this, I offer my sincerest apologies! I feel sad to have made my family, colleagues, friends and those who love me worry.”

Explaining the reason behind the photo, Yung said it was to share her joy of flying off to work.

“It is just to share my recent development. I did not think that my speech would have such a serious impact. It is indeed my oversight,” she said.

“I love the motherland, love Hong Kong, never supported Hong Kong's independence, and I also love peace and hope everything will return to normal soon.”

Yung said she would prove herself through her actions.

“I will continue to share positive energy through my music.”

Her post had since received over 18,000 likes.

Yesterday, Yung's photo had been flagged by an internet user branding Yung wanting an independent Hong Kong.

The situation escalated quickly and Yung, who took the picture while on a flight, was removed from a gala event in China.