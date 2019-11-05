‘Death Stranding’, ‘Metal Gear Solid’ director eyes movie making

a file picture of video game director Hideo Kojima. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 5 ― Video game director Hideo Kojima is planning to move into filmmaking through his company Kojima Productions.

Game director Kojima is well-known for his appreciation of cinema.

Having created and overseen acclaimed secret agent series Metal Gear for nearly 30 years, a franchise whose Metal Gear Solid titles are famous for their use of movie-like exposition, Kojima has indicated that his game studio will also become a film company.

Speaking ahead of the launch of his first post-Metal Gear franchise game, Death Stranding, he told BBC Newsbeat that “in the future, Kojima Productions will also start making films”.

That’s because as online streaming expands to include video games as well as movies and TV shows, all three will be competing in the same space, he said.

He did not attach a timeline to Kojima Productions’ own moves into the movie business.

Death Stranding, which features film and television actors Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale), Margaret Qualley (TV’s The Leftovers), Lea Seydoux (Spectre) and Lindsay Wagner (TV’s The Bionic Woman), releases November 8 on PlayStation 4 and between April and June 2020 on PC. ― AFP-Relaxnews