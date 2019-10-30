Boyband EXO to bring festive K-pop cheer to KL this December with ‘EXplOration’ world tour

(From left) Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Kai, and Sehun will be reuniting with their Malaysian fans this December. — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Malaysian fans of South Korean boyband EXO are in for a treat as the group will be performing at Axiata Arena this December as part of the EXO Planet #5 — EXplOration world tour.

Local followers of the group, known collectively as EXO-Ls, have been crossing their fingers for the group to stop by Malaysia after sold-out shows in Seoul, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and other Asian cities this year.

According to a press release, the Love Shot singers will be bringing “strong dance performances” and “spectacular narrative poetry themes” to audiences during their Kuala Lumpur stop.

EXO first debuted in 2012 as two sub-groups that sang in Korean and Mandarin, known as EXO-K and EXO-M respectively.

Members Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, DO, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun now perform as a single unit and are best known for hits like Monster, Ko Ko Bop and Love Me Right, having sold over 10 million albums cumulatively.

Only six out of the nine members will likely attend the concert in Malaysia as Xiumin and DO are currently carrying out military service while Lay has work commitments in China.

Public ticket sales for “EXO Planet #5 — EXplOration” in Kuala Lumpur will kick off on November 11 at 11am via the https://myticket.asia website.

Members of rebate platform GETBATS will enjoy priority ticket sales on November 8 and interested customers can sign up here to be eligible.

Presented by GETBATS and organised by Star Planet, tickets are priced at RM798, RM738, RM598, RM488, RM368, and RM248.

For further information, visit the Star Planet website or call them at 03-92233667.