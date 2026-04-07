IPOH, April 7 — An employee at a bowling centre in Tanjong Malim had complained to his wife about having a headache before being found dead in a storage room at the premises early this morning.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Sports Bowl manager Dzulkarnain Sapian said the employee was only found around 1am after his wife came to the bowling centre to look for her husband, who had not returned home after finishing work last night.

Dzulkarnain said he, together with the victim’s wife and another staff member, had opened the storeroom door, which is usually not locked, but initially had difficulty doing so because the victim’s body was behind the door.

“The victim had complained to his wife last evening about having a headache. That’s all that I know,” Dzulkarnain said when contacted here today.

Dzulkarnain said the victim, Mohd Radzi Ariffin, 53, was a cleaner at the private company, UPSI Sports Bowl, which operates within the UPSI campus.

The funeral prayers are scheduled to be held at the Al-Mursyidin Mosque UPSI Mosque after the post-mortem by the authorities at the Slim Hospital is completed, following which the burial will take place at the Taman Bernam Cemetery.

Meanwhile, UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said on Facebook that the victim is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

“The company will issue an official statement regarding the incident. The UPSI authorities are monitoring this matter and will provide appropriate assistance to the deceased’s family,” he said.

Earlier, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that they received a call regarding the incident at 1.57am and a team was deployed to the location 10 minutes later.

According to Sabarodzi, the operation was completed at 2.36am, and the police are investigating the case. — Bernama