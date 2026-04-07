NEW YORK, April 7 — AI-generated singers routinely rank among the top-streamed country music artists in the United States – a trend that for now is limited to a genre that industry observers fear is becoming too formulaic.

Breaking Rust, Cain Walker, Aventhis, and Outlaw Gospel have more in common that cowboy hats, denim and leather. They are all completely computer-generated, from their faces to their melodies.

And they are all hitmakers.

“That’s a phenomenon I didn’t see coming,” said Jennie Hayes Kurtz of the country music band Brother and The Hayes.

“I thought AI was going to be curing cancer or something.”

Many of the AI country tunes tap into the genre’s archetype of the lone cowboy: a rugged, taciturn, plain-spoken man who, above all, refuses to apologise for simply existing.

Lyrics are delivered in raspy, gravelly voices that sound as authentic as the real thing.

“It’s scary as songwriters,” said Kassie Jordan, who forms the singing duo Blue Honey with her husband Troy Brooks.

“We are starting to see a lot of people just putting words into these chatbots and it is writing songs for them,” she said. “As a songwriter, it’s kind of like, is anyone going to even think I really wrote this?”

Berklee College of Music professor Joe Bennett noted that a sampling of AI singers suggests that the words used to “prompt” AI songs were “not particularly detailed.”

None of the producers behind AI-generated music projects responded to AFP’s requests for comment.

So how did AI find a place in a genre that is fundamentally rooted in the human experience and storytelling, blending folk, blues, and even gospel influences?

For Bennett, the emergence of modern country music in the early 2000s – with a highly polished, more pop sound and repeated “melodic shapes” – is key.

AI models could become adept at replicating such a sound, when fuelled with those elements, he explained.

‘Superficial’

Once overshadowed by rap and Latin music, and hindered by the industry’s shift to digital music formats, country music has nevertheless staged a comeback thanks to a generation of artists with stronger pop, not folk, sensibilities.

Following in the footsteps of country-turned-pop megastar Taylor Swift, today’s headliners are more likely to sport baseball caps than wide Stetsons.

Their music breaks genre boundaries, while artists such as Beyonce and Post Malone win fans and sell albums with their crossover efforts.

Last year, country stars Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan were both in the top 10 most streamed artists on Spotify.

Some in the industry believe country’s rebirth signifies a dulled-down formula designed to appeal to the widest possible audience.

“The lyrics aren’t as deep as they used to be,” Jordan said.

“A big portion of popular country music has become kind of shallow, so that is pretty easy to duplicate.”

Bennett says the industry must do a better job of identifying AI-generated music, noting that Deezer is the only major streaming platform to clearly label such material.

“We need AI detection,” Bennett maintained.

“It will happen, and there is a consumer demand for it.”

Hayes Kurtz said there is a large audience of “passive” listeners who don’t care whether music is made by AI, but there are also “active listeners” who attend concerts, buy band merchandise, and deeply respect the integrity of the artists.

“That audience seems to really care it the music is made by the actual humans they are going to see,” Hayes Kurtz said.

Jordan says she remains optimistic about the future.

“There’s another wave of country artists that are coming that is really into doing it the old school way and showing emotion,” she said.

“That will be harder for AI to duplicate. That might save the genre.” — AFP