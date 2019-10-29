Rapper Namewee claims latest song about smoking banned in at least three countries (VIDEO)

Namewee (left) is unsure why his new song ‘Ain’t A Cigarette’ is banned in Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore. Pictured here with him is the model in the video Vivian Hsieh. — Picture from Facebook/Namewee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Bad boy rapper Namewee is claiming that his latest song Ain’t A Cigarette has been banned in at least three countries.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Muar-born filmmaker, actor and rapper wrote Malaysia had banned the song from being broadcast on radio while Taiwan banned it on KTV.

Singapore has banned it from all platforms.

“I can only say the internet is the best platform for creative people like me and allows me to share non-mainstream things.”

“If there are people who are still unhappy with it, please go watch television, radio, KTV. There are a lot of works there which allows you to listen with peace of mind and watch with confidence,” he added.

He wrote that every work and concept had the “power to express”.

“You cannot agree with it but you cannot deprive others of expressing their opinions or showcasing their works,” he said.

Earlier in a pinned post, Namewee dedicated the song to all smokers and the Malaysian government.

“It is banned not because the model’s chest was too big nor the song had negative connotations. Everyone can now only share the song through internet,” he wrote.

“Actually I do not understand the standard taken by authorities to ban the song.”