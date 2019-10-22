News of Cantopop queen Faye Wong leaving home of ex-husband get fans excited

Queen of Cantopop Faye Wong set tongues wagging after she was spotted leaving the apartment of her ex-husband Li Yapeng at Beijing recently. — Photo via Facebook/Faye Wong

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Queen of Cantopop Faye Wong sent the rumour mill into overdrive recently after she was spotted leaving the home of her ex-husband Li Yapeng.

Ming Pao reported that photographs of Wong leaving Li's apartment at Beijing late at night began circulating recently.

“Wong left the apartment at 1am carrying several bags and her mood seemed good. She had a smile on her face,” the daily reported.

“It seemed like she was slightly drunk as she had to be directed to her car by friends.”

Concerned internet users questioned whether Wong's boyfriend, Hong Kong actor, singer and chef Nicholas Tse was aware she was seeing her ex-husband.

There were also some who praised Li and Wong for being the model ex-couple.

Li had previously revealed in May that he was seeing an author whose character and temperament were similar to Wong.

Wong married Li in 2005 but the marriage ended in divorce in 2013.

They have a daughter, Li Yan.