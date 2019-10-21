South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo's first public appearance after divorce

South Korean darling Song Hye-kyo appears in public in Seoul for promotion activity. — Photo via Instagram/songhyekyo.ig

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo appeared publicly in the republic recently for a jewelry brand Chaumet promotional activity following her divorce from actor Song Joong-ki.

Looking resplendent in a black dress with necklace and earrings, fans were quick to notice that their idol, who is brand ambassador for Chaumet, had lost a lot of weight.

But there were also fans who praised Hye-kyo for her beauty.

“She looks prettier than before,” remarked a fan.

“Life is still great despite divorce. Nothing bad about being an independent woman,” China Press reported another fan as writing.

Hye-kyo and Joong-ki split in July after being married for one year and eight months.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.

Following the divorce, Hye-kyo was reportedly said she would be on leave for the rest of the year.

“I need to give myself time,” she said.

Except for fashion engagements, Hye-kyo has stated that she would not be taking on other jobs and planned to take time off work.