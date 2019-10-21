Disney begins countdown for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, teases new trailer (VIDEO)

A scene from the latest ‘Star Wars’ movie. — Screengrab courtesy of YouTube/Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Teaser

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 — Disney has started the countdown for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and teased that a final trailer will be released later today.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film reunites Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Warwick Davis, plus newcomers Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and Dominic Monaghan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for release here on December 19.