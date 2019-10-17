Nick Jonas teams up with Shawn ‘Stranger Things’ Levy for ‘Dash & Lily’

Nick Jonas at the 60th Grammy Awards, January 2018, New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 — Young adult novel Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares is coming to Netflix courtesy of pop and movie star Nick Jonas and Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, with Austin Abrams and Midori Francis as the lead characters in question.

Notebook-swapping holiday romance Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares is to become a four-hour, eight-episode series from Netflix launching in 2020.

Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, a successful solo singing career, and box office blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is producing alongside Stranger Things exec and Night at the Museum franchise director Levy.

They’ve got Joe Tracz, who wrote for Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, to write, direct, and run the show.

Confirmed for the two big front-of-camera roles are Austin Abrams of HBO’s high school drama Euphoria and August horror movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark alongside Midori Francis of Good Boys, Ocean’s Eight and Facebook’s monster horror The Birch.

Written by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan (of another book to screen conversion, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist), Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares was first published in 2010 and follows a blossoming Holiday season romance between the titular 16-year-old couple.

Dash finds himself home alone after his divorced parents both go on vacation with their new partners, while Lily is supposed to be in the care of her older brother who initially couldn’t care less and is then taken ill; when Dash finds Lily’s notebook in a bookstore’s shelves, he tracks down the owner and returns it with a few extra notes of his own.

Should the Netflix show prove a success, there’s the possibility of a ready-made second season waiting in the wings, as Cohn and Levithan followed up in 2016 with The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily. — AFP-Relaxnews