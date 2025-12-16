KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Air Selangor has been named one of the top three “Outstanding Utilities” in the world by the International Water Association (IWA), which recognises exceptional climate leadership among water utilities.

The recognition, announced at the IWA Water and Development Congress in Bangkok, places Air Selangor in an elite group of global leaders committed to climate resilience, emissions reduction, and sustainable water management.

The IWA’s Climate Smart Utilities 2025 Recognition Programme is a highly competitive international award.

This year, 48 utilities from 25 low- and middle-income countries applied. From that pool, only 18 were recognised as “Climate Smart Utilities,” and from that select group, just three — including Air Selangor — were further elevated to the top tier of “Outstanding Utilities.”

The programme is assessed by an international jury of water sector experts, underscoring the credibility of the award.

Air Selangor’s submission highlighted its wide range of initiatives aimed at strengthening climate resilience, from enhancing water supply reliability and operational efficiency to embedding environmentally responsible practices across all its services.

CEO Adam Saffian Ghazali said the company was “truly honoured and pleasantly surprised” to receive the recognition.

“Being selected as one of the three Outstanding Utilities further affirms the collective efforts of our teams in advancing climate-smart initiatives and strengthens our resolve to continue delivering resilient and sustainable water services for our consumers,” he said in a statement.