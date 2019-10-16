Dewi Remaja 2019 contestants to be quarantined for 54 days to avoid controversies

After last year’s controversy, where winner Haneesya Hani was stripped of her title, Dewi Remaja organisers are set to introduce a new set of rules. ― Picture via Instagram/Majalah Remaja

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 ― This year’s annual Dewi Remaja beauty contest has introduced “stricter” rules for all its contestants including a quarantine to avoid a repeat of past scandals and controversies.

Remaja managing editor Fiezreen Ahmad told Mstar, that all 12 contestants will be quarantined in a special house for the entire period of the programme.

All of the contestants’ social media accounts will also be monitored extensively, so that “past events” are not repeated.

“This time around, all of the Dewi Remaja contestants will be quarantined for 54 days straight at a house that we have provided.

“Their social media accounts will also be monitored to avoid a repeat of what happened last year.”

Last year’s competition sparked public outcry after the winner of the beauty contest, Haneesya Hani, was caught on video with two other contestants partying in a nightclub.

Following investigations, her title was later revoked, which meant that there was no official winner for Dewi Remaja 2018/2019.

Haneesya and the other two finalists’ actions were said to have put a damper on the competition’s image, as it has produced many popular local celebrities, who young girls idolise, for over two decades.

The 12 contestants from the 10th edition of Dewi Remaja. ― Screengrab via Instagram/Majalah Remaja

Other than the new “quarantine” rule, Fiezreen added that the organisers will also introduce a new category based on general knowledge in the competition.

“This time we are trying to introduce a new general knowledge element, which was one main criterion when we shortlisted the contestants,” said Fiezreen.

Dewi Remaja will have a total of 12 contestants in Andrianna Fernandez, Shaza Nuriman, Nynaa Harizal, Sharlina Gilbert, Nina Amin, Syamira Izzati, Adriana Ghaafar, Aishah Azhan, Shatirah Amanda, Saidah Syahirah, Myra Natasha and Syaza Azra.

Dewi Remaja 2019’s host, Amelia Henderson (left) posing for a photo with judges Yusry Abdul Halim (centre) and Scha Al Yahya (right). ― Screengrab via Instagram/Majalah Remaja

The 10th edition of Dewi Remaja is set to air every Saturday at 9 pm, starting October 26, on Astro Ria (CH 104) and Ria HD (CH 123).

Local model and celebrity Amelia Henderson is set to host the competition with former Dewi Remaja winner and famed actress Scha Al Yahya becoming a permanent judge on the show where she will be partnered by actor and singer, Yusry Abdul Halim.