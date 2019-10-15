Chinese platform Youku joins Schwarzenegger’s ‘Superhero Kindergarten’ animated cartoon

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives for the ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ panel in Hall H of the Convention Center during Comic Con in San Diego, California July 18, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 — Chinese video streaming platform Youku has come on board Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, whose lead character is to be voiced by action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Developed with 4 to 7-year-olds in mind, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten now has the backing of Chinese video giant Youku.

The service, analogous to YouTube, is partnering with Genius Brands of Llama Llama, Baby Genius and Rainbow Rangers for the show.

Schwarzenegger voices gym teacher Arnold Armstrong, whose superhero identity is that of Captain Courage.

Captain Courage lost his powers in a battle against his rival supervillain, but now that preschoolers are showing superhero potential, Arnold Armstrong is ready to help them learn how to handle their powers.

Youku joins a co-production partnership that already includes Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions as well as POW! Entertainment, which survives Marvel Comics multihyphenate Stan Lee.

Some 52 episodes have been planned. — AFP-Relaxnews