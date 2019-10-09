Actor Aaron Aziz’s family in tears as they bid farewell to Indonesian maid of 11 years (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 ― A loyal maid, who served Datuk Aaron Aziz’s family for 11 years had a very emotional farewell as the Malaysian-based Singaporean actor’s family members dropped her at the airport before her departure to her native Indonesia.
The domestic worker, Nopikah Kardi, retired after over a decade of loyal service to the family in Kuala Lumpur.
In an Instagram video posted by Aaron’s wife, Datin Diyana Halik, it shows that the group who gathered at the airport to wave her off was finding it hard to say goodbye.
During the emotional send-off, Nopikah couldn’t hide her tears as each family member hugged her as a sign of respect.
SubhanAllah Alhamdulilah Today marks the day of the end of @nopikah_kardi loyal service with us. These part 11 years have been a breeze with her endless support. The parting was overwhelming for the children and me but Allah has planned the best for us. Thank u ka, thank u for everything. Thank you for raising my children alongside @aarondwiaziz and me. Thank you for the delicious food and thank you for tolerating with our antics. Thank you for listening to my problems and thank you for taking care of our maruah these past years. I pray that Allah swt will reward you with the highest jannah for ur sincere work. I know we will meet again InshaAllah. There are no Goodbye between us and wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. This is the ending of your new Beginning. It’s time for u to raise your own. Congratulations Ka. Alhamdulilah. May Allah swt ease everything for u and grant you good health for ur new journey. Ameen.
The Instagram video, which has garnered over 81,000 views since last night, was also accompanied by a heart-warming tribute to thank Nopikah’s endless support to the family.
“Today marks the last day of Nopikah’s loyal service with us.
“These part 11 years have been a breeze with her endless support,” wrote Diyana.
She added that the parting was overwhelming for her and the children, but Allah has planned the best for them.
Diyana also thanked Nopikah for raising the children alongside Aaron, her delicious food and also for tolerating the family’s antics.
“Thank you for listening to my problems and thank you for taking care of our maruah (dignity) these past years.
“I pray that Allah will reward you with the highest jannah for your sincere work,” she said.
Diyana also wished that Allah would ease everything for Nopikah and grant her good health in her new journey.