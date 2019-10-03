Actress Elly Mazlein reassured by fiancé after being likened to a ‘used car’ during live event (VIDEO)

Elly managed to brush off the remark and continue hosting the event as normal. — Picture via Instagram/iamellymazlein

PETALING JAYA, Oct 3 — Malaysian actress Elly Mazlein is grateful for the support of her fiancé after her co-host made a cruel joke about her personal life during a live event.

Datuk AC Mizal had decided to take a mean jab at Elly’s past by calling her a “used car” as a joke during the Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian on Sunday, in reference to her being a divorcee.

Despite her colleague’s unsavoury humour, Elly decided to take the high road and didn’t betray her emotions during the show, which was broadcast live.

“Thankfully, I didn’t take it personally. If I showed my emotions, it would be as if I spoiled the event.

“I was professional and wrapped everything up as normal. Even though the ‘used car’ joke came up, there were more sweet moments than bitter ones,” she told mStar.

The 38-year-old also reposted the awkward moment on her Instagram and asked everyone to “chill” after several social media users laid heavy criticism on AC Mizal for comparing a woman to an object and embarrassing her on a live broadcast.

Elly, who ended her first marriage in 2016, said she phoned her future husband shortly after the event and was relieved to hear that he had taken an understanding view towards the situation.

Though she harbours no harsh feelings towards AC Mizal, she hopes that the controversy can serve as a lesson to others.

“It’s not that you can’t joke around, but we need to learn that we live as a community and not everyone will see it as merely a harmless joke.

“For a number of spirited people like me, we may feel slightly hurt.”