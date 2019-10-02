New in theatres: ‘Joker’, ‘Lucy in the Sky’, ‘Pain & Glory’, ‘War’

A screengrab from ‘Joker’ that stars Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 ― A Batman supervillain gets a painful backstory in Joker, a film director faces the consequences of past choices in Pain & Glory, Natalie Portman plays an astronaut returned to earth in Lucy in the Sky, and two Indian movie stars face off in action movie War.

Joker (R)

An origin story for one of Batman’s most notorious enemies.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix (Her, Walk the Line, Gladiator) with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Brett Cullen, and directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover trilogy).

India, South Korea ― October 2; Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore ― October 3; Canada, Ireland, Japan, South Africa, UK, USA, Vietnam ― October 4; France ― October 9.

Pain & Glory (R)

A film director’s past choices catch up with him. Spanish language.

Starring Antonio Banderas (Shrek franchise, Genius: Picasso, The Skin I Live In) and Penelope Cruz (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, American Crime Story: Versace, Volver), and directed by Pedro Almodovar (Talk to Her, Volver, The Skin I Live In).

USA ― October 4; Canada ― October 18; Singapore ― October 31.

Lucy in the Sky (R)

Nasa astronaut Lucy returns to Earth with a changed perspective that affects her relationship with her family and colleagues.

Starring Natalie Portman (Avengers: Endgame, Black Swan, Star Wars I-III) with Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn, and directed by Noah Hawley (feature debut, TV’s Fargo, Legion)

USA ― October 4; UK ― December 6; France ― March 18.

War

An elite Indian soldier is assigned the task of dealing with his own mentor, who has gone rogue.

Starring Hrithik Roshan (Super 30, Bang Bang!) and Tiger Shroff (Student of the Year 2, Baaghi movies) and directed by Siddharth Anand (Bang Bang!).

Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, India, South Korea, New Zealand, UK, USA ― October 2. ― AFP-Relaxnews