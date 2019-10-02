Here’s a new clip from ‘The Addams Family’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Addams Family’ that features the voice talents of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz and Bette Midler among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 ― MGM has released a clip from the latest reboot of an animated classic The Addams Family.

The animated film features an all star voice cast that includes Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandma, Elsie Fisher as Parker Needler and Allison Janney as Margaux Needler.

The synopsis reads: “An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbour.”

The Addams Family is set for US release on October 11.