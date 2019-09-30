Thai actress Pearwah impresses Malaysian fans with delivery of Siti Nurhaliza song (VIDEO)

The 24-year-old will be in town in November for a Thai pop concert. ― Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — Popular Thai actress Pearwah won the approval of Malaysian fans after showing off her Malay language skills by singing a tune from Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.

Pearwah, whose real name is Nichaphat Chatchaipholrat, took to Instagram to upload a short clip of her singing the queen of Malaysian pop’s hit Comel Pipi Merah.

“This is my little gift for you before our fan meeting on November 10.

“And this is my first Malay cover song from a popular artist in Malaysia Datuk Siti Nurhaliza,” she wrote.

Her followers have since sung praises of the 24-year-old’s talent in carrying a tune in a foreign language.

Indonesian fans too have chimed in to praise Pearwah’s pronunciation of the song’s lyrics.

“You sing so well, clear pronunciation and perfect. Can’t wait to see you in Malaysia,” one impressed fan said.

“Wow didn’t expect her to sing Datuk Siti’s song. Nice voice too. We shall meet on November 10.”

Pearwah is scheduled to make a special appearance at the upcoming Dimsum Thai Pop 2019 concert that will take place at the Ideal Convention Centre, Shah Alam.