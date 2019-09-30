South Korean actress and singer Goo Hye-sun ends two-week ‘sabbatical’, releases new single

Will Goo Hye-sun put her hiatus plans on hold for her studies, or is she back to showbiz? — Instagram/ goohyesun_84

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Looks like there is a change of plans for Korean actress and singer Goo Hye-sun.

Having previously announced that she was leaving the entertainment industry to continue her studies following her divorce from actor Ahn Jae-hyun, Goo’s announced a comeback of sorts, leaving many fans with raised eyebrows.

Goo hinted on her Instagram on Sept 26 of her single due out the next day, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Some fans were quick to question her motives.

“Previously you announced you will leave the entertainment industry but now you are making a come back? What a good liar,” an irate fan wrote.

“What she meant by leaving the industry temporary only lasted for two weeks,” another fan noted.

Goo and Ahn are in the midst of divorce proceedings and the actress through her lawyer had confirmed that she would temporarily leave the entertainment industry and continue with her studies.

Other fans however, have taken the release of the single as a reason to be concerned.

The song, a piano remake of of her 2014 Must I Die takes a mellow and pensive tone, leaving some fans worried on the state of Goo’s mental health with its lyrics centered around the theme of loneliness.