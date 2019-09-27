Celine Dion calls for self-acceptance in new cinematic video for ‘Imperfections’

Canadian singer Celine Dion arrives for the Alexandre Vauthier Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris July 2, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Imperfections will appear on the Canadian singer’s forthcoming new album, Courage, which will arrive on November 15.

A few months ahead of the album release, Dion unveiled the accompanying music video for her recent single, Imperfections.

The black-and-white video was directed by Canadian visual artist Gabriel Coutu-Dumont and produced by multidisciplinary artist Janicke Morissette.

It sees Dion reflecting on self-criticism as she wears a wide range of high-fashion outfits, from a bell-sleeved gown to a mixed-print ensemble.

The clip is interspersed with moments showing the vocalist sitting at a makeup table, where she removes the cosmetics on her face.

“I got my own set of scars to hide/I got my own imperfections/I can’t hold your heart when I’m fixin’ mine,” she sings in the refrain.

Imperfections is one of three singles Dion released earlier this month, following Courage and Lying Down.

They will all be featured in her 12th English-language studio album, Courage, which the singer will support in an upcoming world tour.

Dion’s Courage World Tour, which marks her first global trek in a decade, kicked off on September 18 with two dates at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

After hitting the road across North America, the Canadian powerhouse will travel to Europe on May 2020, with shows announced in Germany, Italy, Norway, England and France.

The full list of dates for Dion’s Courage World Tour is available on the singer’s official website.

In the meantime, discover the cinematic video for Imperfections:— AFP-Relaxnews