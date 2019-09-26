Yazit Ahmad, drummer of legendary Malaysian rock band Search, dies at 57

Search drummer Yazit Ahmad passed away at 11.53am at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. — Picture via Facebook/yazitsanggendang

KUALA LUMPUR, September 26 — The drummer of renowned Malaysian rock group Search, Yazit Ahmad, died this morning from health complications at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

According to Yazit’s official Facebook page, he drew his final breath at 11.53am as family and friends gathered around the bed to say their goodbyes.

On Facebook, both the official page and the late drummer’s brother, brother Zahid Ahmad said Yazit’s remains will be taken to Salehuddin Al Ayubi Mosque in Taman Melati for prayers and burial in Raudatul Sakinah Taman Selasih.

The 57-year-old drummer was rushed to KHL’s Urology and Nephrology ward at about 3am on Tuesday after complaining about shortness of breath.

His condition eventually worsened and he was put on life support at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Doctors later confirmed that Yazit suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen levels in his body.

Earlier in September, he was also rushed to HKL due to the same complication.

Yazit is survived by his wife, Ramlah Ahmad, 59, and three children in Razilah, 38, Shahmirnuri, 34, and Shafiqa Nurlis, 29.