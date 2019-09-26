We are a family, says Nasir Search

Search bassist Nasir Daud said the welfare of Yazit Ahmad’s family in terms of returns from his previous works with Search would be well taken care of. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — “I am very much affected by what had happened to him, his suffering and his sickness because we are not just members of the same band, but we are a family,” said bassist of rock band Search, Nasir Daud, about his friend, Yazit Ahmad, 57, who breathed his last today.

Former search drummer, Yazit, today died at 11.53am at Hospital Kuala Lumpur due to brain damage because of a lack of oxygen.

Nasir also said that the welfare of Yazit’s family in terms of returns from his previous works with Search would be well taken care of.

“His part of the royalty of course, whatever royalty from works that involved him, would be channelled to his next-of-kin,” he said.

Meanwhile, Search’s lead vocalist, Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, who is currently in Jakarta, issued a statement expressing his sadness on Yazit’s death.

Suhaimi, or better known as Amy Search, also apologised for not being able to leave his commitment as a commentator in an entertainment programme in Indonesia to pay his last respects to Yazit. — Bernama