Free concert in Penang for fans of David Tao, Shin after weekend cancellation

Taiwanese singers David Tao (pic) and Shin will be performing for free after a scheduled concert was cancelled last week. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Taiwanese singers David Tao and Shin will be returning to Penang for a free concert for their fans, following the last minute cancellation of a scheduled concert last weekend.

Both stars announced the good news via their official Facebook page.

Promising to announce the details of the concert soon, the duo, through their management company Dream Factory Entertainment explained that they could not perform on Saturday due to non-payment by concert organiser WGM Entertainment.

“To compensate fans who bought the tickets and supported David Tao and Shin all this while, the artists have decided to hold a free concert to repay them.”

“The relevant details will be announced soon.”

The concert was supposed to be held last Saturday at Spice Arena in Penang.

Meanwhile, Dream Factory Entertainment director Elyn Tan was quoted by Sin Chew Daily as saying that Tao and Shin were prepared to go ahead with the concert.

“They just want the organiser to apologise to fans.

“Just when the singers were preparing to leave the hotel for the concert venue, the organiser suddenly announced the concert had been cancelled,” she said, adding that Tao and Shin were saddened over the turn of events.

The Star reported that the concert was cancelled after a lawyer who was entrusted with the funds for the concert had allegedly gone missing.

Quoting former concert organiser director Lai Kong Hooi, the company had given the lawyer a total of RM6.8 million for the concert.

“The lawyer has disappeared and is apparently in China,” he said.