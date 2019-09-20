Joaquin Phoenix to star in upcoming Mike Mills film

Joaquin Phoenix will be starring in the next Mike Mills drama. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — The actor, who might just win his first Oscar if the buzz surrounding his latest role in Todd Phillips’ Joker is anything to go by, has been selected to lead Mike Mills’ next feature film.

Variety is reporting that, just as his next film Joker is slated for US release in early October, Joaquin Phoenix has already found a new project. The actor will be starring in a feature headed by Mike Mills, who directed Annette Bening and Elle Fanning in 20th Century Women. The fiction, which should be produced by A24, is in the final stages of negotiations.

The drama’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, but production will indeed begin in the fall.

A24, which recently distributed Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Ari Aster’s Midsommar, has a busy release schedule from now until the end of the year, including Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems and Trey Edward Shults’ Waves. — AFP-Relaxnews