HK singer Karen Mok for November farewell concert in Kuala Lumpur before retiring from touring

The concert will be Karen Mok's first and last performance in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — Hong Kong superstar Karen Mok will be heading to Kuala Lumpur for the first time in November as part of her world tour.

For fans in Malaysia, it will be possibly their last chance to catch the singer on stage before she retires from touring.

The long-awaited concert titled “The Ultimate Karen Mok Show” celebrates the 49-year-old artiste’s 25 years in showbusiness.

Her one-night-only show will be held at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on November 30 at 8pm.

Mok’s extensive world tour kicked off in Shanghai last year and she has since performed in major cities including Shenzhen, Chengdu, Tianjin, Chongqing, Macau, Beijing, Taipei and Singapore to overwhelming response.

The tour will end by 2019 with some 50 shows.

Fans won’t be disappointed with the well-curated tour that features innovative blends of music genres such as tango, classical music, and traditional drums and ethnic dances showcasing Asian culture.

Mok, whose real name is Karen Joy Morris, promises to deliver steaming hot performances as well as treating fans with her iconic ballads and Guzheng-playing skills that’s set to impress even classical Chinese music enthusiasts.

Watch Mok put on a fashion extravaganza as she dons a variety of costumes including a nude-coloured bodysuit and sexy skin-tight Catwoman jumpsuit.

On top of serenading the audience with new tracks from her latest studio album Half Time, Mok will also perform classic hits such as Growing Fond of You, He Loves Me Not, When You Are Old and Suddenly.

Beloved by many for her rich and sensual voice, the singer, musician, actress, producer and philanthropist has released over 30 albums throughout her career and was nominated Best Female Singer seven times.

She has performed more than 75 concerts worldwide and starred in more than 50 films and television series to date.

“The Ultimate Karen Mok Show” is organised by Star Planet and Entertainment Impact together with Live Nation.

Ticket sales for Mok’s Kuala Lumpur show will begin on September 20 at 11am.

Tickets are priced at RM228, RM328, RM428, RM538, RM638 and RM758. To purchase, call Star Planet at 03-92233667 or TicketCharge at 03-92228811.

Star Planet members will enjoy 15 per cent off on tickets (except RM228) when they sign up on or before September 18.