Check out ‘Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),’ new single by Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus (VIDEO)

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey in the music video for ‘Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels)’. — Picture via Youtube/Ariana Grande

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Another heavyweight trio is giving the Charlie’s Angels reboot’s soundtrack a boost, with the three American songstresses having just unveiled the video for their song Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels).

Ahead of its US theatrical release on November 15, 2019, the Charlie’s Angels reboot is unveiling the first peek at its soundtrack. In the song’s video, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are hanging out in a manor, with Cyrus practicing her boxing and Del Rey refining her knife-throwing aim while Grande keeps watch.

Check out the video for Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande et Miley Cyrus’ “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels)” on YouTube:

The Elizabeth Banks-direct film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

In late August, Lana Del Rey released her latest album Norman F**king Rockwell. Grande’s thank u, next has been out since February, and Cyrus, just unveiled the video for new single Slide Away. — AFP-Relaxnews