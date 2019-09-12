Leslie Cheung’s partner remembers him in Instagram post on late HK superstar’s 62nd birthday

It has been 16 years since Hong Kong singer cum actor Leslie Cheung (right) passed on and his partner Daffy Tong (left) remembers him on Cheung’s birthday September 12, 2019. — Picture from Instagram/dhttong

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Sixteen years have passed following the death of Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung but his partner Daffy Tong still holds on to his memory.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Tong uploaded Leslie’s photos on his Instagram @dhttong today in conjunction with what would have been Cheung’s 62nd birthday.

A total of eight photos were uploaded.

According to the daily, the photos were uploaded at about midnight where Tong wished Cheung a happy birthday and happy Mid Autumn Festival.

Fans who saw the post were touched by Tong’’s gesture and wished him well.

Cheung, affectionately known as Gor Gor (Cantonese for older brother), had leapt to his death from the 24th floor of a hotel in Hong Kong on April 1, 2003.

He was 46 years old.