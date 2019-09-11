Divorce proceedings of Korean couple Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun can drag on for years

Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun is going to the courts to get his wife Goo Hye-sun stop smearing him. ― Picture via Instagram/ ahnjaehyun00

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― The divorce proceedings of Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun could take as long as three years before it is settled.

Oriental Daily quoting Ahn's lawyer reported that the actor was ready for the process.

“He just wants to clear his name after being accused of many things by Goo,” said the lawyer.

Ahn hoped that the court proceedings would clear the air about the misconception people had against him and at the same time stop Goo from smearing his name further.

Goo had previously posted, and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

Goo’s latest post accused Ahn of having an affair with actress Oh Yeon-seo .

In a separate development, media approached one of Ahn's co-star and asked about his behaviour while on set for a television series he was starring with Oh.

Without naming names, the co-star said Ahn mostly kept to himself.

“It is impossible for him to have an affair with Oh,” said the co-star, adding that the duo did not talk to each other when they are not filming.