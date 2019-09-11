90s band Exists frontman Mamat released on bail, reunion show set to go on

Mamat Exists, 41, was bailed out by the event organisers. — Picture via Instagram/realmamat.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — Fans of 90s pop rock band Exists can heave a sigh of relief after its former frontman was bailed out by organisers of the upcoming reunion concert.

Shiraz Project’s chief executive officer Shirazdeen Karim headed to Johor Baru to bail out the singer out at the district police headquarters at around 4:30 pm yesterday.

With the show around the corner, Shirazdeen’s effort was to singer to have more time to rehearse and prepare for Konsert Exists Reunion at Stadium Malawati in Shah Alam on September 28, and in Singapore on October 5.

In a statement to the media, Shirazdeen said that Mamat is well and much calmer now that he is out of jail.

“Thank God Mamat is okay. We haven’t gotten the chance to talk much yet because we are heading to KL right away.”

The organising team expressed their gratitude to all of Exists fans and parties involved in the concert for their warm wishes and concern about the situation.

He said his organisation would hold a press conference soon to answer any qualms fans and the media may have about the reunion concert.

“We plan to have a press conference to explain the real situation and also announce the developments of the Konsert Reunion Exists.

Members of Exists are very much relieved now that Mamat is free, as they are able to rehearse together as a group for their upcoming reunion concert. — Picture courtesy of Shiraz Projects.

Mamat’s release will no doubt calm a few nerves, especially those of his bandmates as they gave thanks to God and the event organisers for helping their friend.

“There is nothing better for us to say than to thank God for all he has done,” said the band members in a statement.

“We’d also like to thank the organisers (Shiraz Projects) for being considerate, responsible and going the extra mile to help us, their actions are something that others can exemplify.”

Mamat, 41, and a friend were arrested by policemen in front of a shophouse lot in Taman Perling, Johor Baru on Sunday after the two were acting suspiciously on a motorbike.

It is believed that the policemen found 0.42 grammes of methamphetamine in his wallet, and when the pair were taken to the police station for further investigation, both their urine samples tested positive for drugs.