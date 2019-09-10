Hong Kong actress-singer Jacqueline Wong yet to move on after scandal with Andy Hui

Five months later, Jacqueline Wong has yet to move on from the scandal. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — It may have been some five months since Hong Kong actress and singer Jacqueline Wong was caught smooching with singer-actor Andy Hui at the back of a taxi but, Wong hasn’t moved on or recovered.

Quoting her sister Scarlett Wong, Hong Kong's Ming Pao reported that Jacqueline's mood was still “unsettled.”

“She doesn’t know what she should do next,” said Scarlett when asked Jacqueline's next move, adding that her sister is not in Hong Kong currently.

“She has made mistakes.

“Her mood is still unsettled and she needs time to face up to what she did.”

Scarlett said she would keep supporting her sister, and noted Jacqueline’s scandal has also affected the family.

“But we are united in facing the matter.

“There are still a lot of people who love and support us.”

Asked if her sister's scandal would affect her working relation with Sammi Cheng, Hui and Jacqueline's former boyfriend Kenneth Ma, Scarlett who is also an actress said she has yet to think about it.

“Ask me when the time comes. I will not run away if indeed there are offers for me to work with them.”

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old Jacqueline had fled to the United States after her affair with Hui was exposed in April.

Shortly after a video showing the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car blew up online, Hui hosted a press conference where he broke down in tears and apologised for his behaviour.

His wife, Cantopop queen Cheng later posted a statement on her Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage, while Ma has since announced their break-up and called Jacqueline “a friend.”