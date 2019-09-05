Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx are in the first trailer for ‘Just Mercy’ (VIDEO)

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan star in the film adaptation of Bryan Stevenson’s book ‘Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.’ — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment via AFP-Relax-news

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Warner Bros Pictures released the first images of its upcoming feature via YouTube yesterday. In Just Mercy, Michael B. Jordan, who played the role of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, stars as a lawyer in this true-life story.

The autobiographical drama is adapted from Bryan Stevenson’s best-selling book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. The author, played by Michael B. Jordan, describes the inside story of his profession. As a talented young lawyer, he fights for the same justice for all in a corrupt justice system. In the 1980s, Stevenson chooses to defend Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a Black prisoner who faces the death penalty for murder despite proof of his innocence.

The film will be directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton, who made Short Term 12, thanks to which Brie Larson became a star. She will again be working with Cretton in Just Mercy, this time playing a lawyer named Eva Ansley.

Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, and O’Shea Jackson round out the cast.

Just Mercy is set for wide release in the United States on January 17, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews