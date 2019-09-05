Feeling patriotic? Celebrate Malaysia with over 40 local films on Astro’s dedicated Malaysiaku channel

A scene from the comedy-drama film ‘Mukhsin’ directed by the late Yasmin Ahmad. — Picture courtesy of Astro

KUALA LUMPUR, September 5 — Following the 62nd Merdeka anniversary celebration over the weekend, Malaysians are still in the celebratory mood with the upcoming commemoration the establishment of the Malaysian federation on September 16, dubbed as Hari Malaysia.

And what better way to do that than with a range of movies and documentaries that defines the very core of the Malaysian identity.

To keep the patriotic fire burning, Astro and NJOI are taking audiences on a roller coaster ride of emotions through a line-up of local films and premium documentary features.

The broadcaster announced that the films are available for free on its dedicated Malaysiaku HD Channel (CH 700) until September 17.

Astro’s dedicated Malaysiaku Channel brings an exciting line-up of local films and premium documentary features to celebrate Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Featuring a varied range of films and documentaries that celebrate Malaysia, its diversity and multi-cultures, the titles are also available on Astro TV, On Demand, Astro GO and NJOI.

From the moments of pride celebrating our national heroes and revisiting the history and identity of Malaysian Chinese pop music, to hilarious and witty Malaysian stereotypes as well as the struggle of the historic General Election in 2018, there is much to catch up on.

The line-up includes a solid mix of multilingual local movies that embody the spirit of Malaysian unity.

A scene from the iconic ‘Ali Baba Bujang Lapok’ comedy film by the late silver-screen legend Tan Sri P. Ramlee. — Picture courtesy of Astro

If you wonder what’s in store leading up to Malaysia Day, Malaysiaku Channel has plenty of options for the whole family.

Take a trip down memory lane by with the late legendary actor Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s iconic films — Pendekar Bujang Lapok, Do Re Mi, Ali Baba Bujang Lapok, Nujum Pa’ Blalang and Sergeant Hassan.

Fans of the late film director Yasmin Ahmad can look forward to some of her amazing and iconic works, including Sepet, Gubra, Talentime, Mukhsin, Rabun and Muallaf.

Aside from iconic films of the past decades, the line-up also includes recent blockbusters such as Ola Bola, The Journey, Hantu Kak Limah, En Veetu Thottathil, Munafik 1 & 2, Paskal and Abang Long Fadil 1 & 2, among others.

2018 blockbuster 'Paskal' is based on the real-life stories of Malaysians serving in the maritime forces. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Children are also treated to a wide range of entertaining local films and series perfect for their age including Upin & Ipin and Wizards of Warna Walk.

Customers can also enjoy premiering documentary features on the historic 14th General Election last year, Malaysia’s road to badminton glory in 1992, the proud indigenous boxer in Sapok Biki, the scenic sights and intriguing traditions of the East Coast, Chinese pop music and many more.

‘Tun Dr Mahathir: Perjuangan Belum Selesai’ is a documentary feature reliving the historical 2018 Malaysian General Election.

Surf over here for more information about the line-up.