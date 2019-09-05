After living apart and ‘cheating’ scandal, HK actress Mimi Kung splits with husband of 20 years

Hong Kong actress Mimi Kung is the latest celebrity to head for splitville from her husband actor Wei Lin. — Picture via Instagram/ @kung_mim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Hong Kong actress Mimi Kung Tse-Yan is the latest celebrity to call it quits when it comes to marriage.

She is ending things with her husband actor Wei Lin.

Quoting Kung's manager, Sin Chew Daily reported that the couple had been staying apart for some time and was in the midst of divorce.

“Their reason for divorce was both of them are staying apart. Leading different lives led to both of them to feel the need to have individual spaces.

“Their children also understand the matter and respect their decision. Kung wishes Lin a happy life ahead,” the daily reported.

Among Kung's famous role was as Guan Yin in TVB series Journey to the West together with Dicky Cheung.

The statement came after Lin, whom Kung had been married to for 20 years, was caught kissing a woman passionately on the streets of Taiwan.

Contacted by media after the kissing photo went viral, Wei admitted he had been separated from Kung and was seeing another woman for the past three months.

Lin told Taiwanese media that he and Kung had been sleeping separately for many years and due to the children, he slowed down on his acting career.

However, Kung wanted Lin to return to acting since their children have grown up.

“I am a simple man since last time. I do not hold lofty ambitions. Hong Kong does not suit me. I feel the family does not need me anymore,” he was quoted as saying.

On his new love Cora, the 50-year-old Lin said she was an excellent woman who can give him a sense of security.

Meanwhile, the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ashley said her parents were still friends despite the divorce.

“I am not affected. I just follow the flow,” she told Hong Kong media.

Asked if her father had introduced Cora to her, Ashley said she would leave it to her father to reveal but as his daughter, she wished him well.

The Hong Kong University undergraduate was also opened to the idea for her mother to fall in love again.

“I am very open minded. At this age and time, I want everyone to be happy. My parents love me a lot and I am very blessed.”