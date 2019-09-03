Justin Bieber shares honest post on struggles with fame, drugs and past relationships

Justin Bieber performs at Z100’s Jingle Ball in Manhattan, New YorkDecember 9, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — Justin Bieber has taken to social media to open up about his struggles with fame, depression and drug abuse.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Biebs spoke about how gaining stardom as a child led to him making a lot of silly decisions in life including drugs and how marriage to Hailey Bieber has now changed things for him.

“Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life?” he mentions in the post. “You see I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18 separated with no money still young and rebellious as well. As my talent progressed and I became ultra successful it happened within a strand of Two years. My whole world was flipped on its head.

“I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. I don’t know about you but humility comes with age.

He goes on to add: “You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it, rationality comes with age and so does your decision making process ( one of the reasons you can’t drink until your 21)... everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility.”

“So by this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!” he continues to share.

“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around. It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.

“Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life “MARRIAGE” !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

Bieber ended the post by reminding fans that they had to “keep fighting” even when the odds were against them. Read his full heartfelt message below: