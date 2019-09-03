Big moments for Malaysia: Historic occasions to remember

A look back on some of the most historic and defining moments in Malaysian history this Merdeka month. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, September 3 — As we celebrated our Malaysia’s 62nd year of independence over the weekend, it’s important for us to look back on our journey as a nation since our independence in 1957 on the road to “Malaysiaku” (My Malaysia).

These prominent feats would not have been possible without the passion and resilience ingrained in every Malaysian.

And helping remind us of those historic and defining episodes that have shaped us as a nation, Astro is offering a treasure trove of over 40 blockbuster hits and nostalgic documentaries this Merdeka season.



In conjunction with the joyous celebration, we at Malay Mail have compiled our selection of some of the shows that will help remind you what makes it so great to be Malaysians, as we celebrate our nation’s rich history.

Tun Dr Mahathir: Perjuangan Belum Selesai

Relive the historic moments of GE 2018 through Dr Mahathir’s eyes, as he takes a look back on the memorable day of May 9 and his first tenure as prime minister. — Picture courtesy of Astro

What more momentous occasion in the more recent history of Malaysia is there than the 2018 General Elections (GE)?

After 61 years of being governed by Barisan Nasional, Malaysians made their voices heard at the polls for a change of leadership, putting an end to one of the longest coalition party rulings in the democratic world, as Tun Dr Mahathir rose to the Prime Minister’s spot once again.

The two-part series, Tun Dr Mahathir: Perjuangan Belum Selesai, which will be aired on Astro Prima (CH 105/HD CH 121), showcases the defining moments in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory in becoming Malaysia’s new ruling government.

Part one, premiering on September 16 at 9pm, takes us on a journey through the eyes of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as it depicts the major moments and events leading up to PH’s historic triumph from his point of view.

Part two, premiering on September 27 at 9pm, will take an in-depth look into Dr Mahathir’s legacy and the lessons that he learnt during his first term as prime minister, from 1981 to 2003, and how he compares the challenges of the past to the challenges of today.



Road to Nationhood: Tigers Resurrected the Suzuki Cup 2010

Harimau Malaya didn’t just win the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2010, they also inspired a nation and made us believe again. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Another historic occasion to remember would have to be the Harimau Malaya uniting Malaysians in their struggle to win their first-ever AFF Suzuki Cup title back in 2010.

The national team endured trials and tribulations during the tournament but with the help of inspirational figures like super striker Safee Sali, free-kick maestro Safiq Rahim and formidable goalie Khairul Fahmi, the Indonesian team stood no chance in the finals against the mighty roar of Harimau Malaya.

The documentary will relive those magical moments at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, as 90,000 fans roared and cheered on the Tigers, in what was a truly electrifying occasion.

The show will premiere on September 5 at 6pm on Astro Arena, September 7 at 9pm on History and at 10pm on Hello, September 8 at 3pm on Astro Awani, and September 9 at 9pm on Astro Prima.



Road to Nationhood: Sapok Biki — The Iban Boxer

From being beaten up as a kid, to winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, Sapok Biki has etched his name in the history books. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Sticking with sports, the Road to Nationhood series takes a look at the legendary Iban boxer, Sapok Biki.

The documentary focuses on Biki’s dramatic rise to the top as he dominated the Malaysian boxing scene.

Having been consistently beat up as a kid on his way home from school in Simunjan, Sarawak, Biki showed true grit as he battled his way to becoming Malaysia’s most famous boxer.

He was one of only two indigenous Malaysians to represent Malaysia at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, USA, going on to win a gold medal in the light flyweight class on home soil at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The show, showcasing Biki's growth as a boxer, premieres on September 16 at 8pm on History, 10pm on Hello and 11.30pm on Astro Arena, on September 17 at 3pm on Astro Awani at 3pm and on September 18 at 9 pm on Astro Prima.



