Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen plays Israeli spy Eli Cohen in ‘The Spy’ trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — After Who is America? Sacha Baron Cohen switches registers to become Eli Cohen, an Israeli double agent who infiltrated the highest levels of Syrian power in the 1960s, in Netflix’s new series The Spy.

Usually seen in comic roles, Sacha Baron Cohen is demonstrating another side to his acting talent in The Spy, a Netflix drama for which the first trailer dropped yesterday, 28 August 2019.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who is nominated for the upcoming Emmy Awards in the sketch comedy category, plays Eli Cohen, a white-collar worker who becomes a Mossad secret agent in the 1960s. Depicted as a man who wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, Eli manages to infiltrate the Syrian government for a dangerous multi-year mission. Caught between reality and the lies related to his mission, he has trouble returning to his true identity and starts to lose his grip.

Series director and screenwriter Gideon Raff tapped Homeland actress Hadar Ratzon Rotem to play Nadia, Eli’s wife, who begins to suspect that something isn’t right with his work.

Noah Emmerich, recently seen in another espionage series, The Americans, plays Dan Peleg, Eli’s boss.

The spy thriller series is based on a true story. The six-episode miniseries will be out on Netflix worldwide on Friday, September 6. — AFP-Relaxnews