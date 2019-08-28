‘M for Malaysia’ documentary on PH’s election win hitting theatres nationwide, Yuna sings theme song (VIDEO)

Documentary film ‘M for Malaysia’ will premiere exclusively at 34 movie theatres across Malaysia ahead of Malaysia Day. — Picture via Instagram/mformalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, August 28 — M for Malaysia, a documentary feature film about last year’s election that changed the country’s political landscape, is set to finally screen at 34 movie theatres nationwide ahead of Malaysia Day.

The screening comes after the documentary made its world premiere at the Centre for Asian American Media Festival 2019 (CAAMFest37) in San Francisco and Oakland, United states as well as a series of screening at DocEdge New Zealand in Auckland and Wellington early this year.

Adding to the hype, the documentary makers released the film’s original theme song by award-winning composer, songwriter, producer, and musician Rendra Zawawi featuring singer-songwriter Yuna.

The song was done in collaboration with the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

Titled Bermula Kita (let’s get started), the three-minute-fifty-second music video tells a tale about a “new beginning” accompanied by footages of Dr Mahathir and his wife throughout the GE14 election campaign trail.

The documentary, directed and produced by Ineza Roussille and Dian Lee, follows the then 92-year-old Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the campaign trail for 16 days leading up to the historic 14th general election (GE14) on May 9, 2018, when Malaysians voted out the Barisan Nasional government.

Dian Lee (left), Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Ineza Roussille during the filming. — Picture courtesy of ‘M for Malaysia’

Other members of the production team include Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir (executive producer), Oscar-winning filmmaker Ruby Yang (creative producer), Sebastian Ng (editor) and Los Angeles-based music composer Rendra Zawawi.

M for Malaysia - Festival Trailer from M for Malaysia on Vimeo.

From the intense political battle, the controversial 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandals to polling day, the documentary includes never-seen-before scenes of the massive rallies around Malaysia, interviews with various politicians and civil society leaders as well as exclusive intimate footages of Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

The film promises to bring to light the crucial events surrounding GE14 through the lens of Roussille, who is Dr Mahathir’s granddaughter and had unprecedented access to her grandfather throughout the campaign period.

In an Instagram post, M for Malaysia producers announced that the documentary film will premiere exclusively from September 12 to 15 at selected cinemas across Malaysia.