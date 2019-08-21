Down memory lane: Iconic P. Ramlee films at TGV Cinemas in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day

The Gemilang Vibes campaign includes an array of activities such as a Special Retro Corner. — Pix courtesy of TGV Cinemas

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — To ring in the upcoming Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations, TGV Cinemas will be paying tribute to legendary actor, Tan Sri P. Ramlee.

The cinema chain will be screening five of the national treasure’s iconic films – Anakku Sazali, Nujum Pak Belalang, Labu Labi, Ibu Mertuaku and Madu Tiga.

The films will be screened from August 24 until September 16 as part of TGV Cinemas’ The Gemilang Vibes campaign.

Born in 1929, P. Ramlee made a whopping 66 films throughout his career. He died in 1973 at the age of 44.

“We’re pleased to work with Shaw Brothers to bring back some of P. Ramlee’s most memorable movies to the big screen. It is a great opportunity to re-introduce these great works of art to the younger generation and of course to all P. Ramlee fans like myself.

“These screenings are something you won’t want to miss,” said TGV Cinemas operations and marketing general manager Kabir A. Sultan in a media statement.

Viewers can catch P. Ramlee’s films at the following TGV locations: KLCC, Sunway Putra, D’Pulze, AU2, Bukit Indah, Station 18 and Gurney Paragon.

On top of the five P. Ramlee films, TGV Cinemas will also be showing recent Malaysian releases such as Adiwiraku and PASKAL during the campaign.

To capture to vibe from the past, the second-largest cinema chain in Malaysia is introducing a Special Retro Corner from August 26 until September 30 at selected locations where moviegoers can walk down memory lane and experience old-school snacks, toys and activities.

Any movie tickets purchased on August 31 and September 16 will also receive a Malaysia flag.