Malaysian singer Fish Leong keeps mum on the status of her marriage

Is she still married or not? — Picture via Instagram/ fishleong616

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysian singer Fish Leong is remaining mum on the status of her alleged divorce to Taiwanese wine merchant-husband Tony Chao.

The singer has stayed away from any comments, while Chao has denied their nine-year marriage is on the rocks.

Instead, Leong has carried on her social media postings as usual, with a snap together with best friend Christine Fan posted on her Weibo platform.

Sin Chew Daily reported Leong’s manager declined to comment on the artist’s personal life and only revealed that she would be attending a promotional activity this week.

It is however unclear whether her attendance is confirmed now that news about her supposed divorce has spread.

News leaked that Leong and Chao signed the divorce papers on August 15 with the decision of shared custody for their five-year-old son Anderso.

China Press meanwhile recently reported that the couple’s marriage had been facing problems from six months ago due to Chao’s previous affair.

Chao had brushed off that report and said it was common for couples to have arguments.

During a promotional stint in Malaysia last month for her latest album, Leong’s management company barred media from asking personal questions.