Miley Cyrus releases new song ‘Slide Away’ after split from Liam Hemsworth

US singer Miley Cyrus at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu June 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Miley Cyrus has released a new song less than a week after announcing that things were over between her and Liam Hemsworth.

The new track is titled Slide Away and fans seem to think the lyrics could be referencing her split after eight months of marriage to Hemsworth with lyrics that open saying: “Once upon a time, it was paradise/One upon a time, I was paralysed/Think I’m gonna miss these harbour lights/But it’s time to let it go.

The song continues with: “Once upon a time it was made for us/Woke up one day and it turned to dust/Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost/So it’s time to let it go.”

Cyrus had announced the release of her seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus this year following 2017’s album Younger Now. Earlier in June, she released the first single from the album titled Mother’s Daughter.

There has been much talk since news of their split came out including allegations of drugs, partying and infidelity. The pair have shared an on-and-off again relationship since they first met in 2009 on the sets of The Last Song. They were engaged in 2012 before calling it off the following year.

They got engaged again in 2016 and tied the knot in a surprise ceremony last December.

Listen to Slide Away below: