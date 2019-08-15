Grimes teases new single in anticipation of next album 'Miss Anthropocene' (VIDEO)

Grimes' last album was released back in 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — The Canadian musician is back with a new single to be released September 13.

The singer-producer took to Instagram to announce the release of a brand-new single, slated for September 13. While the title remains to be unveiled, the song will be part of her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene, Pitchfork reports. Grimes, aka Claire Boucher, has described her next opus as a “a concept album about the anthropomorphic goddess of climate change.”

On her Insta post, fans are treated to images of Grimes exploring a mountain landscape to a score that is surmised to be a preview of the single, wearing athleisure from the Stella McCartney-Adidas collaboration. Back in July, Grimes had been announced as the face of the collection.

Recently, Grimes had unveiled a demo of the cut Pretty Dark and lead single We Appreciate Power. Last year, she had taken part in a number of collaborations with the likes of Loona, Jimmy Urine, and Poppy. Her last album, Art Angels, was released in 2015. — AFP-Relaxnews