Chris Evans panned on social media for latest role, accused of supporting Israel's agenda

Chris Evans' latest role has been panned both by critics and Twitter users— Netflix screengrab

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Chris Evans' latest starring role in a film has been panned by both critics and social media users.

He starred in the Netflix film The Red Sea Resort, playing an Israeli Mossad agent. Its reviews have been pretty mixed, with a particularly damning comment from Variety: "It's impossible to ignore how badly the film marginalises the courageous Ethiopian refugees about whom it purports to care so deeply."

It's also rather ironic that Mossad is portrayed as heroes to Ethiopian refugees when questions have been raised about the treatment of the community in Israel. Ethiopian women have long complained of being coerced into taking contraceptive injections. Israel has also often been criticised of what has been seen as discriminatory practices against immigrants of non-white origin, even if they are Jewish.

On Twitter, some have declared Evans as 'canceled' for taking a role in the film. "wait chris evans made a pro israel movie? @chrisevans you’re canceled I expected more from you," said one user.

The actor has so far not made a statement or reacted to the criticism. It's obvious he has been looking at some tweets about him as he had time to debunk a user's claim she had Facetimed him.

Let's hope his next role will provoke less controversy for the actor.