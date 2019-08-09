‘Stranger Things’ star Caleb McLaughlin to join Idris Elba in ‘Concrete Cowboys’

Caleb McLaughlin attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 in Santa Monica, California June 28, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Deadline reports that production on feature Concrete Cowboys, featuring Caleb McLaughlin, one of the rising stars of hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and British actor Idris Elba began today.

The cast of Concrete Cowboys will also include Jharrel Jerome, fresh from an Emmy nomination for his performance in Ava DuVernay mini-series When They See Us.

The film is inspired by daily life at the Fletcher Street Stables, a community of African-American horsemen who kept the peace on the streets of Philadelphia over a century. The project is based on Greg Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy.

The film will focus on the adventures of a 15-year-old (McLaughlin) who is forced to live with his eccentric father (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where he takes in the effervescent urban cowboy culture in the dangerous working-class neighbourhood.

The film will be directed by first-time feature director Ricky Staub and based on a screenplay he wrote with Dan Walser. Staub already has a short film under his belt — The Cage, whose action also takes place in the former US capital.

While Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw star Elba no longer needs an introduction, McLaughlin has just recently been cast in the spotlight, playing character Lucas Sinclair in Netflix’s Stranger Things. McLaughlin first got his break playing a young Simba on the Broadway adaptation of The Lion King. — AFP-Relaxnews