‘The Nevers’: Joss Whedon’s sci-fi drama reveals main cast

Director Joss Whedon poses with cast members Robert Downey Jr. (left) and Mark Ruffalo (right) at a news conference for 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in Beijing, April 19, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 ― Joining lead Laura Donnelly in the supernatural Victorian-era series are Olivia Williams (Miss Austen Regrets, Manhattan), James Norton (Grantchester), and Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, Colette), among others.

Twelve new cast members were announced today for the sci-fi Victorian-era drama from Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003) creator and The Avengers writer/director Joss Whedon.

The script was co-written by Whedon and Buffy alums Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie, and focuses on a group of women ― known as the “Touched” ― who have mysterious abilities.

Laura Donnelly (Outlander, Tolkien) was previously announced as playing the lead, reckless and impulsive Amalia True.

Williams, reuniting with Whedon after Dollhouse, will play Lavinia Bidlow, the stern, strong-willed owner of an orphanage where those with special powers congregate.

Norton will play a charming, pansexual club owner who runs a blackmailing ring, while Nick Frost (Fighting With My Family) takes on the role of The Beggar King, a low-level crime boss who is open to teaming up with the Touched ― for a price. Tomlinson plays Mary Brighton, a failed singer.

Other cast members announced are Tom Riley (Dark Heart), Ann Skelly (Death and Nightingales), Ben Chaplin (The Children Act), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Amy Manson (Torchwood), Rochelle Neil (Death in Paradise) and Denis O’Hare (This Is Us), who make up a group of doctors, detectives, and criminals.

The Nevers will mark the first time that Whedon will serve as a showrunner on a TV series since the first five seasons of cult hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer. — AFP-Relaxnews