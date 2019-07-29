Sammi Cheng to go on solo holiday after concerts, husband’s cheating scandal

With the successful completion of her Hong Kong concert, Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng will be taking a break and going on a holiday with friends. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ sammi_chengsauman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng will be taking a break following the completion of her 13-date Hong Kong concert tour.

Speaking to Hong Kong media, Cheng said husband Andy Hui would not be joining her for the trip.

Instead, she said she would be going with friends.

She also declined to take questions from the media about Hui, who was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April.

China Press reported that after her concert, Cheng ate potato chips and drank champagne.

“Very happy. Felt like a heavy burden had been taken off, completed the most important thing,” she was quoted as saying.

Asked if she would be having more concerts, Cheng said: “I am not confident I can do it. I am 47 years old, want to rest.”

When the press asked why she did not sing a duet with her husband during her concert, Cheng said she had many songs and would alternate them.

“Let’s talk about something else,” she told them.