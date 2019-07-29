New TV spots for ‘Angel Has Fallen’ has Gerard Butler on the run (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Angel Has Fallen’ that stars Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick and more.

LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Lionsgate has released two new TV spots for upcoming Angel Has Fallen that sees Gerard Butler back in action as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning.

In this third film in the franchise, Butler finds himself on the run after being accused of trying to assassinate US President Allan Trumbull (played by Morgan Freeman). Racing against time, he sets out to clear his name and uncover the real threat to the president.

The film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte and Danny Huston.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When there is an assassination attempt on US President Allan Trumbull (Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.”

Angel Has Fallen is set for release here on August 22.