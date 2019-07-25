Jennifer Lawrence to star in Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘Mob Girl’

Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses during a red carpet for the movie 'Mother!' at the 74th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2017. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Hot on the heels of the June release of her latest film, Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jennifer Lawrence is busy with a new project, this time under the direction of Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino in true-crime drama Mob Girl.

Jennifer Lawrence, who won an Oscar in 2013 for her role in David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook, will produce and star in the adaptation of Teresa Carpenter’s Pulitzer-winning 1992 non-fiction work Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld.

The news came yesterday via Brad Weston’s Makeready studios, which will distribute the feature film.

Based on an Angelina Burnett screenplay, Mob Girl tells the story of Arlyne Brickman, a Mafia wife turned informant for the NYPD in the 1970s. She was notably a key witness in the Colombo family trial, helping bring gangster Anthony Scarpati to justice.

Concurrently, Lawrence is filming theatre director Lila Neugebauer’s cinematic debut.

Meanwhile, Paolo Sorrentino is working on The New Pope, a.k.a. Season Two of The Young Pope, starring John Malkovich and Jude Law. — AFP-Relaxnews