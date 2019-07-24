US media give concert by Korean sensation TWICE thumbs down

The inaugural concert by K-Pop group TWICE in the US was given the thumbs down by the US media. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/TWICE

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The inaugural concert by South Korean sensational all-girls group TWICE in the US did not go down well with the American media.

Quoting US media, Oriental Daily reported that the girls' “TWICE World Tour 2019 'Twicelights'” was given the thumbs down.

This is the first time the girls were performing in Los Angeles since they were formed three years ago.

The daily reported that the group performed some 20 songs during a stopover at Newark.

While Korean media had reported that response to the group's performances in US were enthusiastic, comments by US media were the opposite.

They accused most of the members of lip syncing to their songs and there was lack of enthusiasm in performing their dance steps.

Some media also advised them to work hard to improve their singing and dancing

Consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, the group was formed through a reality show by JYP Entertainment.